PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Two seriously injured in crash on Providence Road, Medic says

The crash happened near Golf Links Drive near the Waverly shopping center.
Two people suffered serious injuries in a crash on Providence Road on Saturday morning.
Two people suffered serious injuries in a crash on Providence Road on Saturday morning.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were seriously injured in a crash on Providence Road on Saturday morning, Medic confirmed.

The crash happened near Golf Links Drive near the Waverly shopping center.

A WBTV crew at the scene saw a car with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle after striking a power line pole.

First responders could be seen carrying a backboard around the vehicle.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden was sued over what some say is him dragging his feet...
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on concealed carry permits after lawsuit
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Ron Lee weight loss journey
‘I couldn’t go on living like that’: WBTV reporter shares his personal weight-loss journey
Johnny Cloer spent more than fifty years behind the mic for WSAT.
Well-known local radio announcer passes away
Police in Salisbury evacuated the Rowan DSS and Health Department building on Thursday morning.
Woman charged with calling in bomb threat at Rowan Health Department and Department of Social Services

Latest News

What is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon could be seen above uptown Charlotte on Saturday...
LOOK UP! What appears to be the Chinese spy balloon is floating over the Charlotte area
One person shot near gas station on Brookshire Blvd.
One person shot near gas station on Brookshire Blvd. near N. Linwood Ave.
XIOYIG Tabletop Fire Pit
Product Test Success: Elissia and Caroline build a tabletop fire pit
Chocolate cocktails? Sure!
Making sweet Valentine's Day cocktails with Two Shots on the Rocks