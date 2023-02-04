Two seriously injured in crash on Providence Road, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were seriously injured in a crash on Providence Road on Saturday morning, Medic confirmed.

The crash happened near Golf Links Drive near the Waverly shopping center.

A WBTV crew at the scene saw a car with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle after striking a power line pole.

First responders could be seen carrying a backboard around the vehicle.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

