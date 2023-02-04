PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Forecast stays dry through early next week, with a warmup on the way

Saturday will be another gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and highs only in the mid to upper 40s.
This weekend will stay mostly dry and chilly.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This cold snap will be short lived. After the weekend we’ll be gearing up for a warming trend across the Carolinas and see minimal chances for rain.

  • Saturday: Sunny, chilly afternoon.
  • Sunday: Increasing clouds, warmer.
  • Monday: Increasing clouds, warmer.

Today will be another gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and highs only in the mid to upper 40s. With more cloud cover, tonight will not be as cold. Lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to lower 30s in Charlotte.

Saturday's hourly forecast
Saturday's hourly forecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Sunday stays dry with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies however, there will be a slight chance for stray showers in our eastern counties. Afternoon highs will be warmer in the mid to upper 50s.

You will start to notice the warmup on Monday. With high pressure to our east, we’ll continue to warm into the 60s next week. On Monday, expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday highs climb into the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

By Thursday, a weak disturbance moving out of Arkansas and Mississippi will bring a chance for some scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will range from the mid to upper 60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

