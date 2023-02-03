Woman charged with calling in bomb threat at Rowan Health Department and Department of Social Services
Police say 65-year-old woman threatened to shoot DSS employees
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a 65-year-old woman has been charged with calling in a bomb threat at the Rowan County Health Department and Department of Social Services on E. Innes St.
Mooresville Police arrested Matilda Jemelle Turner, a Mooresville resident.
Turner was charged with communicating threats. Police say she left a voicemail threating to shoot DSS employees and to place a bomb inside the building.
Police responded to the DSS building on Thursday morning just after 8:00 a.m. The building was evacuated.
Police conducted a search of the building but say no device was found.
