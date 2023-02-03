Woman charged with calling in bomb threat at Rowan Health Department and Department of Social Services

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a 65-year-old woman has been charged with calling in a bomb threat at the Rowan County Health Department and Department of Social Services on E. Innes St.

Mooresville Police arrested Matilda Jemelle Turner, a Mooresville resident.

Turner was charged with communicating threats. Police say she left a voicemail threating to shoot DSS employees and to place a bomb inside the building.

Police responded to the DSS building on Thursday morning just after 8:00 a.m. The building was evacuated.

Police conducted a search of the building but say no device was found.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.