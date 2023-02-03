PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Woman charged with calling in bomb threat at Rowan Health Department and Department of Social Services

Police say 65-year-old woman threatened to shoot DSS employees
Police in Salisbury evacuated the Rowan DSS and Health Department building on Thursday morning.
Police in Salisbury evacuated the Rowan DSS and Health Department building on Thursday morning.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a 65-year-old woman has been charged with calling in a bomb threat at the Rowan County Health Department and Department of Social Services on E. Innes St.

Mooresville Police arrested Matilda Jemelle Turner, a Mooresville resident.

Turner was charged with communicating threats. Police say she left a voicemail threating to shoot DSS employees and to place a bomb inside the building.

Police responded to the DSS building on Thursday morning just after 8:00 a.m. The building was evacuated.

Police conducted a search of the building but say no device was found.

