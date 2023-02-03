PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Woman arrested after newborn baby found dead near train tracks in Rockingham

Kimberly Dawn Harris was arrested after the baby was found on Jan. 26.
Kimberly Dawn Harris
Kimberly Dawn Harris(Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 27-year-old woman has been arrested after a newborn baby was found dead near railroad tracks in the Rockingham area last month.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly Dawn Harris was taken into custody on Thursday.

She is charged with murder and felony conceal/failure to report a death.

Harris has been placed in the detention center and is being held without bond.

The baby was found dead on Jan. 26 in East Rockingham between South Street and 9th Avenue.

“I want to thank the community for their support and efforts, they have provided numerous leads, helped keep the updates circulating and for given support to our deputies and investigators working this case, when a child is involved, it puts things in a different perspective,” Sheriff Mark Gulledge said. “Even though we can start the closure process in this case, there are no winners, this is a terrible situation for everyone involved and for the community as a whole.”

The case remains active as additional leads are followed up on.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Richmond County Crime Stoppers.

Related: Newborn baby found dead next to East Rockingham railroad tracks

