Sunshine finally returns after week of rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Good news for anyone tired of the rain!

Today: Sunshine finally back, chilly breeze

Weekend: Sunny Saturday, more clouds Sunday

Next Week: Low rain chances, warm temperatures

Finally, sunshine will be plentiful today but there will be a chilly breeze and afternoon readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Clear and much colder tonight, lows in the teens to lower 20s.

The weekend will start more sunshine, but we’ll only get back to the middle 40s during the afternoon.

There will be more clouds around on Sunday, but the day will be dry with seasonal afternoon readings in the middle 50s.

Dry weather and mild 60s are forecast for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

