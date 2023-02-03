Sunshine finally returns after week of rain
This weekend will be chilly and fairly cloud-clear.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Good news for anyone tired of the rain!
- Today: Sunshine finally back, chilly breeze
- Weekend: Sunny Saturday, more clouds Sunday
- Next Week: Low rain chances, warm temperatures
Finally, sunshine will be plentiful today but there will be a chilly breeze and afternoon readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Clear and much colder tonight, lows in the teens to lower 20s.
The weekend will start more sunshine, but we’ll only get back to the middle 40s during the afternoon.
There will be more clouds around on Sunday, but the day will be dry with seasonal afternoon readings in the middle 50s.
Dry weather and mild 60s are forecast for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.