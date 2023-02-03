Police requesting public’s assistance in locating missing Mecklenburg County man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Mecklenburg County man.

Mr. Phillip Hammond, 85, was last seen leaving his home along Sardis Road around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

He was driving his black 2019 Nissan Altima, with a tag number of ‘JKY-1228.’ His vehicle was last spotted on Highway 51 near Highway 74 in the Matthews area.

Mr. Phillip Hammond's vehicle (CMPD)

When he was last seen, Hammond was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.

He has white hair that is balding with a comb-over on top.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Hammond as he suffers from cognitive impairment.

Anyone with any information regarding Hammond is asked to call 911 immediately.

