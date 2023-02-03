PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police requesting public’s assistance in locating missing Mecklenburg County man

Mr. Phillip Hammond was last seen on Thursday evening.
Mr. Phillip Hammond
Mr. Phillip Hammond(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Mecklenburg County man.

Mr. Phillip Hammond, 85, was last seen leaving his home along Sardis Road around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

He was driving his black 2019 Nissan Altima, with a tag number of ‘JKY-1228.’ His vehicle was last spotted on Highway 51 near Highway 74 in the Matthews area.

Mr. Phillip Hammond's vehicle
Mr. Phillip Hammond's vehicle(CMPD)

When he was last seen, Hammond was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.

He has white hair that is balding with a comb-over on top.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Hammond as he suffers from cognitive impairment.

Anyone with any information regarding Hammond is asked to call 911 immediately.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Michael Guffie seen in a blond wig
Police identify man accused of stealing $51K worth of jewelry from Matthews Kohl’s
The family of Denim Bradshaw, 14, said he died when he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo.
Family mourns death of 14-year-old bull rider thrown during first rodeo
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Uptown Charlotte at the intersection of Trade and Tryon Streets during snowfall in 2018.
It’s been almost 400 days since Charlotte has seen an inch of snow
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone

Latest News

Kimberly Dawn Harris
Woman arrested after newborn baby found dead near train tracks in Rockingham
Friends and loved ones of Jamal Moore gathered at Romare Bearden Park in his memory after he...
“His light can’t be dulled”: Friends gather to remember Jamal Moore
Officials say a scaffolding collapse left three people dead and two injured on East Morehead...
One month later, family remembers victim of construction accident
One neighbor's security camera caught the theft.
Caught on camera: Thieves stealing outgoing mail out of mailboxes in Cabarrus County