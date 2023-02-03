PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

One month later, family remembers victim of construction accident

Three men were killed after a scaffold collapsed in Charlotte last month.
3 workers were killed after falling more than 70 feet at a construction site on East Morehead Street
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Stacey Bonilla says it still hurts her heart to know her nephew Jose Canaca Bonilla will never skate, crack another joke, or hug his family again.

“He shouldn’t be gone. He should be growing old and having kids and grandkids,” she said. “He was silly. He had a big heart.”

She added he was a 26-year-old goofball who loved to fish, loved his family, and had a lot to look forward to.

“We were robbed of that,” Bonilla said.

Jose was one of three construction workers who died one month ago after a scaffolding collapse at a construction site on East Morehead Street in Dilworth.

Gilberto Monico Fernandez and Jesus “Chuy” Olivares were the other two men who didn’t make it.

Two others were hurt as well after falling from nearly 70 feet in the air, according to Charlotte Fire.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and OSHA are still investigating why the scaffolding caved in. OSHA said they have no update at this time.

Meanwhile, WBTV talked to Jacob Ditzenberger, a trainer with Ironworkers Local 848 who prepares employees before they work on construction sites. He teaches things like how to wear a safety harness, and how to prevent or protect yourself during a fall.

“I’ve been up in tower cranes a few times, I can kind of picture what he was seeing in my head,” Ditzenberger said after listening to the 911 call from that day.

He said most accidents are preventable by following OSHA requirements, like going through proper training and working responsibly with guardrails and harnesses while above 10 feet.

To remember the men lost after this accident, there will be a vigil Friday night at 6 p.m. at Marshall Park.

Related: 3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Michael Guffie seen in a blond wig
Police identify man accused of stealing $51K worth of jewelry from Matthews Kohl’s
The family of Denim Bradshaw, 14, said he died when he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo.
Family mourns death of 14-year-old bull rider thrown during first rodeo
Uptown Charlotte at the intersection of Trade and Tryon Streets during snowfall in 2018.
It’s been almost 400 days since Charlotte has seen an inch of snow
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone

Latest News

One neighbor's security camera caught the theft.
Caught on camera: Thieves stealing outgoing mail out of mailboxes in Cabarrus County
Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys prepare for his trial for murder at the Colleton County...
BLOG: Day 9: Judge hears testimony in Murdaugh trial without jurors present
A surveillance camera captures a perfect example of the rise in catalytic converter thefts. The...
Caught on Camera: Surveillance camera doesn’t deter catalytic converter theft
Thieves in Concord targeting your mailbox
Thieves in Concord targeting your mailbox