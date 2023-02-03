New program to help potential home buyers in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Home interest rates remain high, which can be a significant barrier to homeownership. But the city of Charlotte wants to help overcome that barrier.

The city is launching a new pilot program, called House Charlotte Plus.

There are six ‘Corridors of Opportunity’ in the city. They’re communities identified that can thrive and grow with some extra attention and investments.

This new pilot program will offer up to $80,000 in assistance if homeowners buy a home in one of those areas.

Here’s how it works:

First, your income must be 80% of the area median income or less. For a family of four, that would be about $67,350 a year.

The maximum purchase price is $300,000 for existing homes or $325,000 for new construction.

If you qualify, the city will offer an additional $50,000 as a 0% interest deferred loan. That’s on top of the $30,000 the city already offers—so that’s $80,000.

Again, that additional $50K is for specific areas of the city – if you’re looking outside those, you can still get the $30K in assistance.

