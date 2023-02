LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Trisha Palmer was last seen at 7 p.m. at Lancaster High School Thursday night.

She’s described as having red hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.