“His light can’t be dulled”: Friends gather to remember Jamal Moore

A vigil was held at Romare Bearden Park on Thursday night in memory of Moore.
Friends and loved ones of Jamal Moore gathered at Romare Bearden Park in his memory after he...
Friends and loved ones of Jamal Moore gathered at Romare Bearden Park in his memory after he was stabbed to death last month.(WBTV)
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On a dark and rainy night, Jamal Moore’s friends gathered at Romare Bearden Park to remember a man who they say leaves behind a light in the Charlotte community.

“He definitely made an impact on the community,” Moore’s cousin, Crystal Parker, said. “There’s not another person out here like Jamal. I say all the time, some people wait a lifetime to meet people like Jamal.”

Moore was an author, entrepreneur and motivational speaker from Charlotte.

Jamal Moore, a Charlotte pastor, author and businessman, was stabbed to death in Nashville.

He was stabbed to death in Nashville over the weekend while tending to rental properties he owned.

His friends who gathered Thursday night say they’re still reeling from his death, but found comfort in remembering Moore together.

“Sometimes it’s not meant for us to know why things happen,” friend Jaelin DeShields said. “It’s just meant for us to continue to impact others the way that he did.”

Nashville police are still actively investigating this homicide, and so far have not yet made any arrests.

Related: Metro Police investigating stabbing death in Nashville

