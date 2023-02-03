Helicopter hard landing reported at Gaston Co. airport
This is a developing story.
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - First responders are on scene at the Gastonia Municipal Airport for a helicopter hard landing, according to the Gastonia Police Department.
The incident was called in around 1:19 p.m. Friday. No injuries were reported.
