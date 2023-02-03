PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Helicopter hard landing reported at Gaston Co. airport

This is a developing story.
Breaking News
Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - First responders are on scene at the Gastonia Municipal Airport for a helicopter hard landing, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

The incident was called in around 1:19 p.m. Friday. No injuries were reported.

Get the latest updates on this and other breaking news stories by downloading the free WBTV News app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in a Monroe Walmart parking lot, according to...
Police: Man shot in Walmart parking lot after drug deal gone wrong
Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD’s call for help
Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD’s call for help
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden was sued over what some say is him dragging his feet...
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on concealed carry permits after lawsuit
Ron Lee weight loss journey
‘I couldn’t go on living like that’: WBTV reporter shares his personal weight-loss journey
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Latest News

Bayhaven Restaurant Group opening 4 new concepts
BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal
York County detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year, which happened Feb. 2...
First York County homicide of 2023 reported
State and local leaders held a press conference in Charlotte Friday morning to highlight the...
Reducing healthcare costs for families
Alex Murdaugh listens to his cousin John Bedingham, a gun builder and DNR agent, testify about...
LIVE: Day 10: Judge hearing more testimony on Murdaugh without jury present