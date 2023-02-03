Found! Lancaster teen found safe, police say

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police Department is no longer asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Trisha Palmer was located Friday in Rock Hill, South Carolina after having been reported missing the night before.

In a media release sent to WBTV News, Lancaster police thanked the public, Rock Hill South Carolina Police Department, and Lancaster County School District Safety & Transportation for helping locate Palmer safely.

