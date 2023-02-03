PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Found! Lancaster teen found safe, police say

Trisha Palmer was last seen Thursday night.
Trisha Palmer was last seen Thursday night.(Lancaster Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster Police Department is no longer asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Trisha Palmer was located Friday in Rock Hill, South Carolina after having been reported missing the night before.

In a media release sent to WBTV News, Lancaster police thanked the public, Rock Hill South Carolina Police Department, and Lancaster County School District Safety & Transportation for helping locate Palmer safely.

Watch LIVE WBTV News coverage throughout the day:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in a Monroe Walmart parking lot, according to...
Police: Man shot in Walmart parking lot after drug deal gone wrong
Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD’s call for help
Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD’s call for help
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden was sued over what some say is him dragging his feet...
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on concealed carry permits after lawsuit
Ron Lee weight loss journey
‘I couldn’t go on living like that’: WBTV reporter shares his personal weight-loss journey
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh listens to his cousin John Bedingham, a gun builder and DNR agent, testify about...
LIVE: Day 10: Judge hearing more testimony on Murdaugh without jury present
Johnny Cloer spent more than fifty years behind the mic for WSAT.
Well-known local radio announcer passes away
Police in Salisbury evacuated the Rowan DSS and Health Department building on Thursday morning.
Woman charged with calling in bomb threat at Rowan Health Department and Department of Social Services
The six "Corridors of Opportunity" identified in the city of Charlotte.
New program to help potential home buyers in Charlotte