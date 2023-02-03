First York County homicide of 2023 reported

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - York County detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year, which happened Feb. 2 off Merion Lane in Fort Mill, S.C.

Deputies say they responded to a home in the Beacon Knoll Villas gated community.

When they arrived, they found one person with multiple stab wounds.

Investigators say they don’t believe this is a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of York County at either 1-877-409-4321, sending tips online at crimestoppersofyorkcounty.com, or using the P3 Tips app on a mobile phone.

