Clouds clearing out, making room for sunshine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a dreary week, sunshine is back in the forecast!

Today: Afternoon sunshine, cool & pleasant

The Weekend: Dry & cold

Next Week: Warming trend

Clouds will continue to clear out today which will make way for sunshine and high temperatures close to 50 degrees. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the upper teens to lower 20s across the region.

Saturday will feature chilly sunshine with afternoon temperatures in the 40s. It’ll be another freezing start for Sunday near 30 degrees with warmer high temperatures in the middle 50s and more clouds.

First Alert Headlines (First Alert Weather)

The warmup continues into Monday with high temperatures in the lower 60s. By Wednesday, high temperatures will near 70 degrees! Most of next week stays dry with our next round of rain possible by the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

