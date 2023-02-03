PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Clouds clearing out, making room for sunshine

Most of next week stays dry with our next round of rain possible by the end of the week.
After a dreary week, sunshine is back in the forecast!
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a dreary week, sunshine is back in the forecast!

  • Today: Afternoon sunshine, cool & pleasant
  • The Weekend: Dry & cold
  • Next Week: Warming trend

Clouds will continue to clear out today which will make way for sunshine and high temperatures close to 50 degrees. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the upper teens to lower 20s across the region.

Saturday will feature chilly sunshine with afternoon temperatures in the 40s. It’ll be another freezing start for Sunday near 30 degrees with warmer high temperatures in the middle 50s and more clouds.

First Alert Headlines
First Alert Headlines(First Alert Weather)

The warmup continues into Monday with high temperatures in the lower 60s. By Wednesday, high temperatures will near 70 degrees! Most of next week stays dry with our next round of rain possible by the end of the week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in a Monroe Walmart parking lot, according to...
Police: Man shot in Walmart parking lot after drug deal gone wrong
Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD’s call for help
Charlotte man waited 22 minutes for medical attention after CMPD’s call for help
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden was sued over what some say is him dragging his feet...
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on concealed carry permits after lawsuit
Ron Lee weight loss journey
‘I couldn’t go on living like that’: WBTV reporter shares his personal weight-loss journey
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Latest News

Clouds clearing out, making room for sunshine
Not everyone can stay indoors during the current heat wave our region is experiencing. If your...
Sunshine returns just in time for weekend, low rain chances next week
Sunshine finally returns after week of rain
First Alert: Heavy rain on Thursday before things clear up this weekend
First Alert: Heavy rain on Thursday before things clear up this weekend