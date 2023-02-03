Chilly weekend ahead as dry conditions return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s going to be a very cold start to the weekend with two nights of freezing temperatures in the forecast. After this brief cold snap, we’ll get a warming trend across the Carolinas and see minimal chances for rain.

Tonight: Clear, very cold.

Saturday: Sunny, chilly afternoon.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, warmer.

Colder, drier air will continue to push into the Charlotte metro area tonight through the weekend. Tonight, stays clear but it will be much colder with lows in the teens and 20s.

Saturday's high temperatures (WBTV First Alert Weather)

More sunshine can be expected for Saturday with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday stays dry with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs will be warmer in the mid to upper 50s.

High pressure over the southeast will keep us sunny and dry for the start of the workweek.

Monday will be another gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 60s.

Our warming trend will continue Tuesday and Wednesday with highs climbing into the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

By Thursday, a weak disturbance moving out of Arkansas and Mississippi will bring a chance for some scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will range from the mid to upper 60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.