Wreck with pedestrian, car closes portion of I-77 in York Co.

YORK CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving a pedestrian and a car has part of Interstate 77 in York County partially closed, the local sheriff’s office tweeted.

The crash happened around mile marker 86 on I-77. The Gold Hill Road exit headed south is currently blocked.

TRAFFIC: I-77 South at Mile Marker 86. Car vs. Pedestrian. SCHP is on scene and Deputies are helping with #traffic control. South bound at Gold Hill is blocked for the moment. Slow down and use extra caution when driving through this area. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/TGqdxG00Gx — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) February 2, 2023

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and to use extra caution if headed in the area.

