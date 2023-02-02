PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Wreck with pedestrian, car closes portion of I-77 in York Co.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
YORK CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving a pedestrian and a car has part of Interstate 77 in York County partially closed, the local sheriff’s office tweeted.

The crash happened around mile marker 86 on I-77. The Gold Hill Road exit headed south is currently blocked.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and to use extra caution if headed in the area.

