Travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the United Kingdom

U.S. travelers will soon have to pay a fee to enter the U.K.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) - You might have to do a little extra planning before your next international trip.

The United Kingdom is implementing a new Electronic Travel Authorization scheme. It means U.S. travelers will have to get permission before entering the U.K.

While it’s not as rigorous as applying for a visa, the process should still be completed a few days before travel to avoid delays.

Travelers can apply online in a few minutes and should be prepared to pay a small fee.

The ETA scheme is planned to be fully activated by the end of the year. Officials said it’s part of the nation’s move to secure its borders.

The European Union said it also looking at creating a similar system.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

