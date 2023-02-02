Teenagers arrested after man killed in shooting at southeast Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called for a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Stonehaven East apartment complex on Pineburr Road, which is near Thermal Road, around 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. That person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities identified him as 37-year-old Michael Elite White.

“This was very intentional,” CMPD Capt. Ryan Jackson said. “This victim was killed on purpose. There was numerous shell casings located in the parking lot.”

Marod Damont Cloud (left) and Makayla Evans-Goodman (right) were arrested in the case. (MCSO)

It’s the 11th homicide in Charlotte since the start of 2023.

Police arrested two suspects, 19-year-old Marod Damont Cloud and 18-year-old Makayla Evans-Goodman, in the case on Feb. 24, more that three weeks after White was killed.

Both suspects were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Additionally, Cloud was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

