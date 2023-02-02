PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Teenagers arrested after man killed in shooting at southeast Charlotte apartment complex

Two teenagers were arrested in connection with the shooting.
CMPD speaking out after a man was shot numerous times and killed last night in East Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called for a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Stonehaven East apartment complex on Pineburr Road, which is near Thermal Road, around 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. That person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities identified him as 37-year-old Michael Elite White.

“This was very intentional,” CMPD Capt. Ryan Jackson said. “This victim was killed on purpose. There was numerous shell casings located in the parking lot.”

Marod Damont Cloud (left) and Makayla Evans-Goodman (right) were arrested in the case.
Marod Damont Cloud (left) and Makayla Evans-Goodman (right) were arrested in the case.(MCSO)

It’s the 11th homicide in Charlotte since the start of 2023.

Police arrested two suspects, 19-year-old Marod Damont Cloud and 18-year-old Makayla Evans-Goodman, in the case on Feb. 24, more that three weeks after White was killed.

Both suspects were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Additionally, Cloud was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest on this investigation when it comes in.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Skyline from WBTV Tower Cam.
Scoop: Charlotte medical provider plans to stop accepting a major health insurance
Byron Lance Allman, 19, was charged.
160-mile-an-hour chase through two counties on I-85 results in arrest, gun seizure
A Charlotte man was killed by a lawn tractor in Lake Wylie on Wednesday.
Man killed by lawn tractor in Lake Wylie
A student was seen flying a Confederate flag in the parking lot at Porter Ridge High School on...
Parents angry after Confederate flag flown at Union County high school
Durham billionaire Greg Lindberg has been indicted a second time by a federal grand jury, this...
N.C. insurance billionaire indicted on new business fraud charges

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh recalled finding the bodies of his wife and son on the family's hunting property,...
BLOG: Day 24: Alex Murdaugh faces 2nd day of cross-examination
WBTV Celebrates Decades Of Football Friday Night Fun
Woman wins lottery
Catawba County woman wins $1M prize off $10 scratch-off ticket
Rep. Tim Moore, James Brogden
Goldsboro man charged with DWI in crash with House Speaker Tim Moore’s vehicle
Police said one person was killed at an apartment complex on Perth Court in northeast Charlotte.
Woman stabbed to death at northeast Charlotte apartment, man in custody