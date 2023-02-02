Statesville man arrested for sexual assault of a child

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested in Statesville for sexually assaulting a child, according to the Statesville Police Department.

On Jan. 23, a report was filed about a child who was sexually assaulted. During an interview, the child disclosed the sexual assaults that took place, and a warrant was issued for the arrest of 32-year-old Kyle Houston, of Statesville.

Houston was arrested on Feb. 2 after he turned himself in. He is charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

Houston was taken to the Iredell County Jail where he received a $500,000 secure bond.

