Statesville man arrested for sexual assault of a child

Kyle Houston
Kyle Houston(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested in Statesville for sexually assaulting a child, according to the Statesville Police Department.

On Jan. 23, a report was filed about a child who was sexually assaulted. During an interview, the child disclosed the sexual assaults that took place, and a warrant was issued for the arrest of 32-year-old Kyle Houston, of Statesville.

Houston was arrested on Feb. 2 after he turned himself in. He is charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult.

Houston was taken to the Iredell County Jail where he received a $500,000 secure bond.

