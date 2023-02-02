PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Smith scores 32, NC State blasts Florida State 94-66

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Terquavion Smith scored 32 points, North Carolina State dominated from the start, and the Wolfpack rolled over Florida State 94-66 on Wednesday night.

The Wolfpack opened the game with a flurry, going ahead 30-4 in the first 9-plus minutes. The Seminoles made only 2 of their first 12 shots but bounced back to finish the half at 40.7%.

Smith made 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 16 points in the first half. NC State led 49-27 at the break after shooting 45.9%, including 9 of 13 3-pointers (69.2%).

The Seminoles got within 17 on three separate occasions early in the second half, the last time at 59-42 with 13:50 remaining. Smith then hit a jumper and finished off a three-point play and the Wolfpack were on their way again. Jarkel Joiner hit a 3-pointer for a 30-point lead with 4:40 to go and the biggest lead was 33 about a minute and a half later.

D.J. Burns Jr. scored 15 points, Joiner 14, and Casey Morsell 10 for the Wolfpack (18-5, 8-5 ACC).

Cameron Corhen led the Seminoles (7-16, 5-7) with 16 points. Darin Green Jr. had 13 points and Matthew Cleveland 12.

NC State has won seven of eight overall and defeated Florida State for the first time in the past six meetings.

NC State hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday, and Florida State plays at Louisville, also on Saturday.

