Silver Line hopes to spur development along proposed route in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The bar is high and there’s hope for a big boost in development.

If you’re new to Charlotte, the Silver Line is a proposed route for a light rail across areas north and west of Uptown.

The Silver line would run for nearly 30 miles from Union County, Uptown Charlotte, the Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Gaston County.

WBTV talked to NorthEnd Partners about the prospects of the Silver Line and what it means for areas outside of Center City.

City leaders and community organizations are hopeful the Silver Line will spur development in areas along its route.

“I think that area needs the growth that line would spur,” said Tom Wilson, vice president of NorthEnd Partners.

Donoven Slue, who lives near the proposed Gateway Station stop said, “just more space, more diverse, more culture to bring to the city.”

NorthEnd Partners supports the “Locally Preferred Alternative” route that would bring the Silver Line along 11th Street and I-277, instead of through the center of Uptown.

Wilson said, “The new line will cause that area to explode with growth and that’s what the people in that area want and need.”

Jackson Moriarty commutes through the area for work, walks a few blocks for the light rail now.

He believes the Silver Line and development would attract people to the area.

“If there’s stuff down here, I would come. You know there’s South End and other parts of town that are very fun to go to, I think that’s why I don’t go here, I don’t see much here, but if there’s stuff down here, I would come, spend money and more time,” said Moriarty.

People point to the Silver Line making CATS a more reliable mass transit system.

For some, it would make getting to the airport easier.

Moriarty said, “If I could take the light rail to get to the airport, I think that would be something that would benefit me and I would look forward to.”

Slue added, “I think it would be good use, definitely I think people in the city who don’t have a car, would love to use it and be on and off.”

NorthEnd Partners believe this potential route has a lot of benefits ranging from more transportation options, businesses, and housing development.

“It’s going to help spur more jobs in this area and housing, more affordable housing that’s really needed in this area,” said Wilson

NorthEnd Partners believe the Silver Line taking this route will allow Charlotte to be ahead of the continued growth of the city.

Wilson tell WBTV there are companies eyeing the area for development so the Silver Line would be important.

