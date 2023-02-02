Rowan EDC president address Salisbury City Council at annual retreat

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan Economic Development Council President Rod Crider presented at the City of Salisbury’s annual retreat on January 26 and spoke on how the goals originally set in the Forward Rowan campaign have already been exceeded since it launched in 2020.

Notable project wins in 2022 were Stout Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. with 14 jobs and $2.9 million in investment, New York Air Brake (jobs and investment TBD), Eastern Fence with 40 jobs and $10.5 million in investment, Bosmere with 30 jobs (investment TBD), and of course Macy’s with 2,800 jobs and $584 million in investment resulting in a total of 2,913 total new jobs and $604.9 million total in new investment.

Project activity has also increased with 162 total leads, 104 qualifying leads, and 22 company visits.

One of the primary focuses of the EDC for 2023 is talent attraction through the ‘Choose Rowan’ campaign. VIEW THE PRESENTATION

