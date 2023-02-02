PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Ride fare free with CATS for Transit Equity Day

Transit Equity Day marks the birthday of the late civil rights activist Rosa Parks.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System will provide free transportation on Saturday, Feb. 4 to mark Transit Equity Day.

This day honors the legacy of Rosa Parks on what would have been her 110th birthday in creating equitable transit across the nation.

All CATS bus routes, paratransit, the LYNX Blue Line and the City LYNX Gold Line will be fare-free in honor of Transit Equity Day.

For questions, call 704-336-RIDE (7433).

Read also: Committee approves plan to move uptown Charlotte transportation hub underground

