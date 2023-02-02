Registered sex offender arrested for alleged sexual assault of child in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A previously registered sex offender was recently arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a child in Burke County.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was first notified of the alleged assault on Jan. 11.

An investigation followed and after several interviews, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 58-year-old Larry Eugene Epley.

Epley was then arrested and charged with felony statutory sexual offense with a child by adult.

He was taken to the Burke County Jail where he was given a $50,000 secured bond.

Epley is scheduled for a first court appearance on Feb. 3 in Burke County District Court.

