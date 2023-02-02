Police: Man shot in Walmart parking lot after drug deal gone wrong

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in a Monroe Walmart parking lot, according to the Monroe Police Department.

The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday night. When police arrived, they found 18-year-old Arturo Francisco Marquez had been shot multiple times.

[Police: Woman critically injured after being hit by car at Walmart]

Police said an initial investigation revealed the shooting could have stemmed from a drug transaction turned robbery.

A large amount of marijuana was found with Marquez at the scene, police said.

A black BMW sedan was seen leaving the scene shortly after. Officers are working to get a better description of the car.

Anyone with information should call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.

