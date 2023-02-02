PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Pitt continues spell-binding ways, downs North Carolina

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Jamarius Burton made the game-winning foul shots with three seconds left, Nike Sibande recorded a late block and Pittsburgh continued its recent bedevilment of North Carolina, beating the Tar Heels 65-64 on Wednesday night.

The Panthers (16-7, 9-3 ACC) now have won three straight against North Carolina — including three straight at the Smith Center — and five of the last six meetings over the last four seasons.

After Burton’s free throws, North Carolina pushed it to the front court and called timeout with 0.6 seconds left before Sibande came up with a block of Caleb Love as time expired.

Nelly Cummings scored 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting for Pitt before fouling out with 1:47 left. Burton scored 19 and Sibande 10.

Love scored 22 points for North Carolina (15-7, 7-4), Armando Bacot scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Pete Nance scored 13. Bacot made just 3 of 10 shot attempts while going 9 for 15 from the foul line.

North Carolina used a 13-2 run in early in the second half to take a 46-40 lead with 12:50 left. The Panthers countered with their own 13-2 outburst and for a 53-48 lead five minutes later.

Pitt will take a break from action and return to the court when it hosts Louisville on Feb. 7. North Carolina visits Duke on Saturday.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

