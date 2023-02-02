One killed in overnight shooting at southeast Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Wednesday night in southeast Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called for a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Stonehaven East apartment complex on Pineburr Road, which is near Thermal Road, around 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. That person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

“This was very intentional,” CMPD Capt. Ryan Jackson said. “This victim was killed on purpose. There was numerous shell casings located in the parking lot.”

This investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

