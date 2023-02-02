PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Mud foils thieves’ plan to steal 5 cars from Rowan Co. used car lot

Once inside, they destroyed a computer that was linked to cameras on the property, deputies say.
Deputies were able to locate two of the three stolen vehicles.
Deputies were able to locate two of the three stolen vehicles.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Mud spoiled a plan a group of thieves had to make a clean getaway with five cars from a used car lot in Rowan County.

According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, at least two men wearing hoodies broke into the car lot on Statesville Boulevard at 12:37 a.m. on Tuesday.

Once inside, they destroyed a computer that was linked to cameras on the property, deputies say. They also stole the keys to the cars.

The report says crooks stole one vehicle and crashed it through the front gate. Three vehicles were taken, including a 2012 Mercedes 250C, a 2011 Chevrolet van, and a 2003 Ford Escape.

Two other vehicles, a 2014 Ford F-150 and a 2016 Chevy van, couldn’t be taken because, according to the report, they were “stuck in the mud.”

Deputies did locate the Mercedes and the Ford Escape, but the Chevy van is still missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Michael Guffie seen in a blond wig
Police identify man accused of stealing $51K worth of jewelry from Matthews Kohl’s
The family of Denim Bradshaw, 14, said he died when he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo.
Family mourns death of 14-year-old bull rider thrown during first rodeo
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Uptown Charlotte at the intersection of Trade and Tryon Streets during snowfall in 2018.
It’s been almost 400 days since Charlotte has seen an inch of snow
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone

Latest News

Transit Equity Day marks the birthday of the late civil rights activist Rosa Parks.
Ride fare free with CATS for Transit Equity Day
Alex Murdaugh and his attorneys prepare for his trial for murder at the Colleton County...
Day 9: Judge to decide whether jury will hear of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes
All inbound lanes of Independence Boulevard in east Charlotte are closed due to a crash.
Crash closes inbound lanes of Independence Blvd. in east Charlotte
Rod Crider's presentation focused on job growth in Rowan County.
Rowan EDC president address Salisbury City Council at annual retreat