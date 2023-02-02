Mud foils thieves’ plan to steal 5 cars from Rowan Co. used car lot

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Mud spoiled a plan a group of thieves had to make a clean getaway with five cars from a used car lot in Rowan County.

According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, at least two men wearing hoodies broke into the car lot on Statesville Boulevard at 12:37 a.m. on Tuesday.

Once inside, they destroyed a computer that was linked to cameras on the property, deputies say. They also stole the keys to the cars.

The report says crooks stole one vehicle and crashed it through the front gate. Three vehicles were taken, including a 2012 Mercedes 250C, a 2011 Chevrolet van, and a 2003 Ford Escape.

Two other vehicles, a 2014 Ford F-150 and a 2016 Chevy van, couldn’t be taken because, according to the report, they were “stuck in the mud.”

Deputies did locate the Mercedes and the Ford Escape, but the Chevy van is still missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.

