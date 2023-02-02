PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Machete-wielding third suspect accused of assaulting, robbing victims in Myrtle Beach area arrested

Left to right: Daniel Dunkle, Kelly Clemons, Samuel Tucker(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The third suspect accused of assaulting and robbing victims in the Myrtle Beach area last month is in custody.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Daniel Joseph Dunkle early Thursday morning after recognizing him from previous encounters and a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) alert.

According to the Horry County Police Department warrant, Dunkle chased and struck a victim with his fist while wielding a machete.

He is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and third-degree assault and battery by a mob.

Dunkle was issued a $30,000 bond: $5,000 for third-degree assault and battery by a mob and $25,000 for armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

Horry County police arrested 35-year-old Samuel Tucker on Friday. He is charged with kidnapping, robbery, and third-degree assault and battery by a mob. Records also show Tucker is a registered sex offender and was convicted of kidnapping in 2007.

Kelly Clemons, 42, was arrested on Jan. 23 and faces similar charges, but also faces a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.

Arrest warrants state that Tucker, Clemons and Dunkle came together in a wooded area off Piedmont Avenue and Highway 17 Bypass, which is across the street from Coastal Grand Mall with the “premeditated purposes and intent of committing an act of violence upon the victim.”

Warrants show Tucker was armed with a piece of rebar and Clemons had a gun.

Tucker is accused of assaulting the victim, dragging her by her arm to a camping location and then taping her hands to her lower legs.

Warrants show Clemons then hit her with a tennis racket and then sexually assaulted the victim.

The three men are also accused of taking many items from the victim.

According to the incident report the two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Tucker and Clemons are being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond. As of Thursday afternoon, Dunkle remains at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

