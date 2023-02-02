PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Local writer surprises barrier-breaking former student with poem at Gantt Center

Dorothy Counts Scoggins became the first Black student to attend Harding High School in 1957.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On the first day of black history month, Dorothy Counts Scoggins, the first Black student to attend Charlotte’s all-white Harding High School, was honored with a poem.

The poem was a surprise to her, as she didn’t know it was going to happen.

Local poet Jah Smalls gifted her with it on Wednesday night at the Harvey B. Gantt Center in Uptown.

Counts challenged the racial segregation in 1957, prompting people to throw rocks at her, amongst other things, in an effort to halt her efforts.

Despite the opposition she faced, her determination won out.

Smalls told her story in his poem, which can be heard in full in the video above.

