PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

LA police say suspect arrested, preventing potential mass shooting

The suspect allegedly made threats involving weapons to security staff at his high-rise apartment and people outside. (KCAL, KCBS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A man who reportedly made violent threats was arrested and investigators found a cache of guns and ammunition in his Hollywood high-rise apartment, where several rifles were pointed at a nearby park, police said Wednesday.

Officers answered a report of a possible mental health situation Tuesday morning and went to the building on Gordon Street at Sunset Boulevard, a police statement said.

Braxton Johnson, 24, was later taken into custody on suspicion of making criminal threats and he remained jailed Wednesday on $500,000 bail, authorities said.

Investigators say they found a cache of guns and ammunition in the high-rise apartment of a...
Investigators say they found a cache of guns and ammunition in the high-rise apartment of a 24-year-old man who reportedly made violent threats involving weapons.(Source: LAPD via CNN)

Johnson was held after he allegedly made threats involving weapons to security staff at the building and people outside, police said.

Johnson was living alone in an apartment building on the 18th floor with large windows with an “unobstructed view of a park and a public area downstairs and some of the rifles were pointed outside the windows,” a police spokesman said at a Wednesday news conference.

Although Johnson wasn’t armed, a search of his apartment turned up two assault rifles and high-capacity ammunition magazines, all of which are illegal in California, police said.

Also seized were three handguns, a sniper rifle, a shotgun and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, police said.

Johnson had recently moved into the apartment. He already was under investigation in a state on the East Coast for a violent crime, police said. They didn’t immediately have other details.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Michael Guffie seen in a blond wig
Police identify man accused of stealing $51K worth of jewelry from Matthews Kohl’s
The family of Denim Bradshaw, 14, said he died when he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo.
Family mourns death of 14-year-old bull rider thrown during first rodeo
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Uptown Charlotte at the intersection of Trade and Tryon Streets during snowfall in 2018.
It’s been almost 400 days since Charlotte has seen an inch of snow
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast, Feb. 3, 2022, on Capitol Hill in...
Biden to speak at National Prayer Breakfast
The suspect allegedly made threats involving weapons to security staff at his high-rise...
LAPD: Man who may have been planning mass shooting arrested
Rod Crider's presentation focused on job growth in Rowan County.
Rowan EDC president address Salisbury City Council at annual retreat
Police were called to a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of a southeast...
One killed in overnight shooting at southeast Charlotte apartment complex