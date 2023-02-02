PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Four juveniles arrested after alleged home invasion, robbery in Alexander Co.

More juvenile petitions will be filed, deputies said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STONY POINT, N.C. (WBTV) - Four juveniles were charged following a home invasion in Alexander County Thursday morning.

Deputies were called out to a home off Springfield Drive around 3:10 a.m. to reports of the breaking and entering of a car. There, they found the incident was also a home invasion.

[More from Alexander County: Teacher arrested for assaulting student]

One of the juveniles was still at the scene.

Deputies say an investigation revealed that four juveniles went to the house with a firearm, then took items and a car while the owners were home.

They all were charged with first-degree burglary and armed robbery. More juvenile petitions will be filed, deputies say.

This is an ongoing investigation.

