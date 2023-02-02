Four juveniles arrested after alleged home invasion, robbery in Alexander Co.

STONY POINT, N.C. (WBTV) - Four juveniles were charged following a home invasion in Alexander County Thursday morning.

Deputies were called out to a home off Springfield Drive around 3:10 a.m. to reports of the breaking and entering of a car. There, they found the incident was also a home invasion.

One of the juveniles was still at the scene.

Deputies say an investigation revealed that four juveniles went to the house with a firearm, then took items and a car while the owners were home.

They all were charged with first-degree burglary and armed robbery. More juvenile petitions will be filed, deputies say.

This is an ongoing investigation.

