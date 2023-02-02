PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Heavy rain on Thursday before things clear up this weekend

Another dreary day is on the way with steady rain through the rest of the day with afternoon temperatures in the 40s.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day with a cold and wet ahead.

•     First Alert Weather Day Today: Washout, heavier rain this afternoon/evening

•     Friday: Decreasing clouds, sunny PM

•     The Weekend: Dry & cold

Frost/Freeze Forecast
Frost/Freeze Forecast(WBTV)

Another dreary day is on the way with steady rain through the rest of the day with afternoon temperatures in the 40s. Heavier rain can be expected this afternoon/evening before slowly starting to taper off late tonight. As rain clears out, overnight temperatures will drop to the upper 30s.

Friday morning will start off with clouds with a clearing trend by the afternoon. Sunshine is expected for most of the day with high temperatures near 50°.

Saturday morning will be a freezing start in the lower 20s with afternoon temperatures in the 40s. Sunday will feature more clouds and high temperatures warmer in the lower 50s. The warmup continues into Monday with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

Almost done with the wet weather!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

