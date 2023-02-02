PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Dr Pepper introduces new flavor, ‘Strawberries & Cream’

Dr Pepper announced a new flavor "Strawberries & Cream" is joining its drink lineup.
Dr Pepper announced a new flavor "Strawberries & Cream" is joining its drink lineup.(Dr Pepper via PR Newswire)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dr Pepper announced a new “flavor innovation” is joining its lineup of beverages.

The company released Dr Pepper “Strawberries & Cream” as part of its permanent lineup on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the company, the new drink includes the 23 flavors that make up a regular Dr Pepper as well as “layers of refreshing strawberry flavor and a smooth, creamy finish.”

Dr Pepper said the new soda will be hitting stores nationwide this month. It will be available in 12-ounce 12 packs in both regular and zero sugar.

They also said a new social campaign involving “Strawberries & Cream” will be launching this spring.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Michael Guffie seen in a blond wig
Police identify man accused of stealing $51K worth of jewelry from Matthews Kohl’s
The family of Denim Bradshaw, 14, said he died when he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo.
Family mourns death of 14-year-old bull rider thrown during first rodeo
Uptown Charlotte at the intersection of Trade and Tryon Streets during snowfall in 2018.
It’s been almost 400 days since Charlotte has seen an inch of snow
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone

Latest News

Authorities said the suspect in a Molotov cocktail attack on a New Jersey synagogue, identified...
NJ man charged with throwing Molotov cocktail at synagogue
A road sign in yellow warns drivers of icy road conditions at a busy IH 30 and IH 35...
Winter storm cancels flights, keeps thousands without power
'Woodstock Willie' in Woodstock, Illinois, predicted six more weeks of winter on Thursday.
Beyond Phil: Other rodents that purport to ‘predict’ weather
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Wreck with pedestrian, car closes portion of I-77 in York Co.
Police were called to a deadly shooting that happened in the parking lot of a southeast...
Man killed in shooting at southeast Charlotte apartment complex identified