Crash closes inbound lanes of Independence Blvd. in east Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – All inbound lanes of Independence Boulevard are closed due to a crash near Bojangles Coliseum in east Charlotte.

That crash happened in the area of East Independence Boulevard and Briar Creek Road.

Medic said one person was treated for minor injuries and taken to Atrium CMC Main.

