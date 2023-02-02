Cold, wet day ahead before sunshine returns for the end of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is yet another First Alert Weather Day. Clouds and fog will linger all day long and there will be a risk of rain and drizzle from start to finish.

First Alert Weather Day: Cold temperatures, more rain

Friday: Sunshine finally back, chilly breeze

Weekend: Sunny Saturday, more clouds Sunday

Today is another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY around the #CLT region. There's a risk for rain & drizzle at any point today, all day long. But, the heaviest downpours in the CLT metro area appear to come late this afternoon/early this eve. PM rush looks rough. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/mLaN8CTYO3 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 2, 2023

The heaviest rain will probably fall across the Piedmont during the late afternoon and early evening hours. It will be cold all day long with readings holding in the 40s.

Rain will gradually taper off late tonight and early Friday morning with temperatures backing down into the 30s. The rain may end as a little bit of snow in the mountains, but accumulations, if any, will be on the light side.

Today is another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY around the #CLT region with 100% chance of rain, drizzle, clouds & fog. The rain will end very early Friday morning & we'll dry out nicely over the weekend. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/NYyylppXET — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 2, 2023

Finally, sunshine will be plentiful Friday but there will be a chilly breeze and afternoon readings in the lower 50s.

The weekend will start with frigid temperatures in the teens and 20s Saturday morning, and with more sunshine, we’ll only get back to the middle 40s during the afternoon.

There will be more clouds around on Sunday, but the day will be dry with seasonal afternoon readings in the lower 50s.

Dry weather and mild 60s are forecast for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

