PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Cold, wet day ahead before sunshine returns for the end of the week

It will be cold all day long with readings holding in the 40s.
The heaviest rain will probably fall across the Piedmont during the late afternoon and early evening hours.
By Al Conklin
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is yet another First Alert Weather Day. Clouds and fog will linger all day long and there will be a risk of rain and drizzle from start to finish.

  • First Alert Weather Day: Cold temperatures, more rain
  • Friday: Sunshine finally back, chilly breeze
  • Weekend: Sunny Saturday, more clouds Sunday

The heaviest rain will probably fall across the Piedmont during the late afternoon and early evening hours. It will be cold all day long with readings holding in the 40s.

Rain will gradually taper off late tonight and early Friday morning with temperatures backing down into the 30s. The rain may end as a little bit of snow in the mountains, but accumulations, if any, will be on the light side.

Finally, sunshine will be plentiful Friday but there will be a chilly breeze and afternoon readings in the lower 50s.

The weekend will start with frigid temperatures in the teens and 20s Saturday morning, and with more sunshine, we’ll only get back to the middle 40s during the afternoon.

There will be more clouds around on Sunday, but the day will be dry with seasonal afternoon readings in the lower 50s.

Dry weather and mild 60s are forecast for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Michael Guffie seen in a blond wig
Police identify man accused of stealing $51K worth of jewelry from Matthews Kohl’s
The family of Denim Bradshaw, 14, said he died when he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo.
Family mourns death of 14-year-old bull rider thrown during first rodeo
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Uptown Charlotte at the intersection of Trade and Tryon Streets during snowfall in 2018.
It’s been almost 400 days since Charlotte has seen an inch of snow
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone

Latest News

Cold, wet day ahead before sunshine returns for the end of the week
First Alert: One last round of rain on Thursday before dry trend
First Alert: One last round of rain on Thursday before dry trend
futurecast
First Alert Weather Day: Another round of rain likely on Thursday
Uptown Charlotte at the intersection of Trade and Tryon Streets during snowfall in 2018.
It’s been almost 400 days since Charlotte has seen an inch of snow