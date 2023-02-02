Charlotte FC supporters making final preparations ahead of season’s first match

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the calendar turns over to the month of February, Charlotte FC’s first game of the season is now just three weeks away. The players are hard at work to get ready for the club’s second year, but so are the fans.

Nearly 100 supporters gathered Wednesday night to unite as a fanbase and rehearse the chants, the drumline, and make sure they are ready to bring the energy to Bank of America Stadium during the club’s opening match on Feb. 25.

“I think the music brings the party,” Charlotte FC Supporters music director Pierre Maura said. “That’s something that gets you going. It beats your heart with the bass drum, it’s something that on the inside it gets everybody going.”

On top of the music, the group also rehearses the chants that hear ring out in the supporter section.

“Frankly, this season we want to be even louder than last year at Bank of America,” chant leader David Gusler said.

The group teaches chants in both English and Spanish, representing the diverse cultures the supporters take pride in.

“That’s the cool thing about this,” Gusler said. “Charlotte really is this melting pot of different cultures. Soccer really brings everything together in that space.”

The last piece before the home opener is the Tifo, which is a giant banner held up by the front of the supporter section at the beginning of a game.

These can take upwards of 40 hours to make. The design for this first one is a secret, but the plan is to have an element of it honoring Anton Walkes as the team prepares to play without him for the first time since his tragic death.

“We want it to be a surprise, that’s special, meaningful, and is remembered by the fans, the players, and everyone for years to come,” Tifo Committee member Michael Devoss said.

Charlotte FC will begin its second season against the New England Revolution on Feb. 25.

