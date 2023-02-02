PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte FC supporters making final preparations ahead of season’s first match

Supporters have been gathering for weeks to prepare for the season’s start on Feb. 25.
Charlotte FC supporters have been gathering for weeks to prepare for the season’s start on Feb....
Charlotte FC supporters have been gathering for weeks to prepare for the season’s start on Feb. 25.(WBTV)
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the calendar turns over to the month of February, Charlotte FC’s first game of the season is now just three weeks away. The players are hard at work to get ready for the club’s second year, but so are the fans.

Nearly 100 supporters gathered Wednesday night to unite as a fanbase and rehearse the chants, the drumline, and make sure they are ready to bring the energy to Bank of America Stadium during the club’s opening match on Feb. 25.

“I think the music brings the party,” Charlotte FC Supporters music director Pierre Maura said. “That’s something that gets you going. It beats your heart with the bass drum, it’s something that on the inside it gets everybody going.”

On top of the music, the group also rehearses the chants that hear ring out in the supporter section.

“Frankly, this season we want to be even louder than last year at Bank of America,” chant leader David Gusler said.

The group teaches chants in both English and Spanish, representing the diverse cultures the supporters take pride in.

“That’s the cool thing about this,” Gusler said. “Charlotte really is this melting pot of different cultures. Soccer really brings everything together in that space.”

The last piece before the home opener is the Tifo, which is a giant banner held up by the front of the supporter section at the beginning of a game.

These can take upwards of 40 hours to make. The design for this first one is a secret, but the plan is to have an element of it honoring Anton Walkes as the team prepares to play without him for the first time since his tragic death.

“We want it to be a surprise, that’s special, meaningful, and is remembered by the fans, the players, and everyone for years to come,” Tifo Committee member Michael Devoss said.

Charlotte FC will begin its second season against the New England Revolution on Feb. 25.

Related: Charlotte FC’s 2023 schedule announced

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
More than 50 stores across North Carolina were fined because of price-scanning errors.
N.C. stores fined for excessive price scanning errors
Logan Michael Guffie seen in a blond wig
Police identify man accused of stealing $51K worth of jewelry from Matthews Kohl’s
The family of Denim Bradshaw, 14, said he died when he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo.
Family mourns death of 14-year-old bull rider thrown during first rodeo
The shooting happened in the area of East 24th Street and North Davidson Street, close to...
One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park

Latest News

Justin Jirschele, who played for the Charlotte Knights over parts of two seasons (2014-15), has...
Jirschele named field manager for 2023 season, full coaching staff announced
Justin Jirschele, who played for the Charlotte Knights over parts of two seasons (2014-15), has...
Jirschele Named Field Manager for 2023 Season
FILE - Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule looks on during an NFL preseason football game...
AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers
AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers