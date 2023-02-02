Caught on camera: Thieves stealing outgoing mail out of mailboxes in Cabarrus County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As you make plans for filing your taxes, you may want to reconsider how you’re sending them in.

Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes.

It happened on Wednesday along Rocky River Road. One neighbor caught it happening on camera.

It’s a busy road with plenty of cars driving by all day, but still, Mark Satterfield can usually hear the mail truck.

“I heard a vehicle that sounded like the mailman, but yet it didn’t sound right so I got up and looked out the window towards the street,” Satterfield told WBTV.

Also Read: Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on concealed carry permits after lawsuit

What happened next, was caught on his neighbor’s surveillance camera.

“This dark-colored, small compact car stop at my mailbox, reach in and snatch my mail out of the mailbox,” he said. “I wasn’t sure if I was seeing what I was seeing so immediately I went outside and yes, the mail was gone.”

Satterfield was sending out hundreds of dollars in checks and bills with his personal information on them.

He actually used a special pen designed to ensure the information on a check cannot be changed, but his routing number was still on some of the documents.

“I immediately went to the bank and took care of business there,” he said. “Plus, I had to go to the social security office.”

He’s not the only one whose mailbox got hit.

“My mailman stopped by to say that our flag was up, but there was nothing in the box,” neighbor Shirley Holmes said. “I had two letters to go out, one was to a bank and the other one was to a pharmacy company that I was paying for delivery here.”

Holmes says she pays everything via mail.

“I don’t do the email or the e-checks, my fingers do the walking and they send me to the wrong direction,” she said.

She does however say this will change the way she operates.

“I don’t want to leave anything in the mailbox,” she said. “I’m really thinking about going to the post office and putting it in the building.”

Neighbors turned the surveillance video over to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and filed reports.

WBTV reached out to the sheriff’s office for more details on these cases and we are awaiting a response.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.