Bugatti sets world auction record for new car
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(CNN) - Someone with deep pockets has a new set of wheels.
A one-of-a-kind Bugatti Chiron Profilée was auctioned off for $10.7 million Wednesday in Paris.
This sets a world auction record for the amount of money paid for a new car.
Although the unnamed winner should probably resist the temptation, the car can reach 236 miles per hour.
The Profilée will be Bugatti’s last purely-gas powered supercar.
