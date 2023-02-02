PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Bugatti sets world auction record for new car

PHOTOS: Bugatti's last purely gas-powered supercar was just sold for nearly $11 million. (Credit: Bugatti via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Someone with deep pockets has a new set of wheels.

A one-of-a-kind Bugatti Chiron Profilée was auctioned off for $10.7 million Wednesday in Paris.

This sets a world auction record for the amount of money paid for a new car.

Although the unnamed winner should probably resist the temptation, the car can reach 236 miles per hour.

The Profilée will be Bugatti’s last purely-gas powered supercar.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Michael Guffie seen in a blond wig
Police identify man accused of stealing $51K worth of jewelry from Matthews Kohl’s
The family of Denim Bradshaw, 14, said he died when he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo.
Family mourns death of 14-year-old bull rider thrown during first rodeo
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Uptown Charlotte at the intersection of Trade and Tryon Streets during snowfall in 2018.
It’s been almost 400 days since Charlotte has seen an inch of snow
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone

Latest News

More than 100 dogs were rescued from a fire at a dog day care facility.
More than 100 dogs saved after doggy day care fire
A road sign in yellow warns drivers of icy road conditions at a busy IH 30 and IH 35...
Winter storm lingers in southern US, but relief is forecast
Deputies were able to locate two of the three stolen vehicles.
Mud foils thieves plan to steal 5 cars from used car lot
Transit Equity Day marks the birthday of the late civil rights activist Rosa Parks.
Ride fare free with CATS for Transit Equity Day
President Joe Biden discusses his meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during Thursday's...
Biden on McCarthy: 'We had a good meeting yesterday'