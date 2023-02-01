Widespread rain returns Thursday after a cloudy, foggy, damp Wednesday
More widespread rain returns tonight and Thursday is another First Alert Weather Day, as we’ll be tracking a system moving east out of Texas.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day, but it won’t rain all day. In fact, it won’t rain very much at all, but clouds, sprinkle, patchy fog and much colder temperatures will highlight the day. Afternoon readings will fall to the upper 40s to lower 50s today.
- Today: Cloudy, damp and colder, sprinkles
- First Alert Weather Day: Thursday rain
- Friday and Weekend: Clearing out, dry and colder
More widespread rain returns tonight and Thursday is another First Alert Weather Day, as we’ll be tracking a system moving east out of Texas. This system will have the potential to produce some heavy rainfall in our area, which could lead to isolated, mainly urban flooding, so continue to check with us for more updates.
Thursday will be even colder, with highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Heavy rain Thursday night will end very early Friday morning, with sunshine returning and highs Friday afternoon around 50 degrees.
The weekend will start with colder temperatures Saturday, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Saturday will bring lots of sunshine, but there will be more clouds around on Sunday with seasonal afternoon readings in the lower 50s. Both weekend days will be dry.
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
