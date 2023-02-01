Widespread rain returns Thursday after a cloudy, foggy, damp Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day, but it won’t rain all day. In fact, it won’t rain very much at all, but clouds, sprinkle, patchy fog and much colder temperatures will highlight the day. Afternoon readings will fall to the upper 40s to lower 50s today.

Today: Cloudy, damp and colder, sprinkles

First Alert Weather Day: Thursday rain

Friday and Weekend: Clearing out, dry and colder

Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY around the #CLT area. Rain will be patchy & light, but I doubt the sun makes an appearance today. The bigger story may be that it is warmer this morning than it will be this afternoon. Most of us will end up in the 40s. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/1nQp1SKzyi — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 1, 2023

More widespread rain returns tonight and Thursday is another First Alert Weather Day, as we’ll be tracking a system moving east out of Texas. This system will have the potential to produce some heavy rainfall in our area, which could lead to isolated, mainly urban flooding, so continue to check with us for more updates.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS are in play today & Thursday for the #CLT region because of rain, fog & colder temps. We will FINALLY dry out for 4-5 days starting on Friday, so hold on just a bit longer!! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/Ys9W8ceUlE — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 1, 2023

Thursday will be even colder, with highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Heavy rain Thursday night will end very early Friday morning, with sunshine returning and highs Friday afternoon around 50 degrees.

The weekend will start with colder temperatures Saturday, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Saturday will bring lots of sunshine, but there will be more clouds around on Sunday with seasonal afternoon readings in the lower 50s. Both weekend days will be dry.

FIRST ALERT: Following heavy rain Thursday / Thursday night, we'll quickly clear out around #CLT on Friday & that trend will continue into Saturday (though it will be cold). Sunday looks mostly cloudy, but dry and seasonal. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/FrycigsCvy — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 1, 2023

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

