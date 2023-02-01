PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Teacher wows community with snow shark sculptures

A Michigan artist and teacher is known for using her talents to spread joy throughout her community. (Source: WXYZ, Facebook/Jennifer Rameriz Art, CNN)
By Alexandra Bahou, WXYZ
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Michigan artist and teacher is known for using her talents to spread joy throughout her Detroit-area community.

And this time, Jennifer Ramirez is making waves for creating snow shark sculptures in her front yard.

“It’s just too much fun. Everybody has so much fun with it, and they enjoy it and they appreciate it,” Ramirez said of her sculptures.

The snow sharks took Ramirez about three days to complete. She welcomes the community to stop by to take photos with them.

This isn’t the first time Ramirez has made a splash with art in her community. In 2020, she made the news for her fence artwork, bringing smiles to people when they needed it most.

“There’s not enough joy in the world, and if I can share joy through my art and bring joy then I’m going to keep doing it,” she said.

For Ramirez, art is more than just her profession.

“I love creating, I just love creating anything, you know, I try to instill that in my students … it’s so much fun for me just to create,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

