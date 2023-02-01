Religious leaders call for change after accidental shooting of 5-year-old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Religious leaders gathered on Moretz Avenue Tuesday night to speak about the accidental shooting of 5-year-old Lyric Thomas.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Thomas was accidentally shot at the Moretz location just after midnight on New Year’s Day.

James Barnett, with the organization “I Love You, Stop the Killing Crusade,” asked for the owner of the gun that killed Thomas to come forward.

“We have been informed that a young man came into one of the buildings here, he sat on the sofa and left his gun. One of the little children found that gun and being a child played with the gun and shot. We are holding that person who had the gun responsible for what happened. We in the community must begin to hold our own accountable. We must say to young black men there are many of you that have guns, but with those guns comes some responsibility,” Barnett said.

Barnett, a well-known activist in Charlotte, said police are running into challenges when it comes to tracking down the owner of the gun found at the scene.

“We understand that the gun was unregistered. So the police have a tough time tying him to the gun. There are those who know who he is, and we are saying to him that you need to come forward,” Barnett said.

As of Jan. 31, 2023, there have been 10 homicide investigations for the year in Charlotte. Last year at this time, there were four.

Barnett and other ministers who joined together on Tuesday hope to create a positive change in the community to curb the violence.

“It’s a horrifying truth and we’ve go to deal with that truth in order to become better people. If you don’t hold your own accountable, all you’re doing is saying to the young people is, ‘It’s alright for us to kill one another.’ We as a people have got to come together and say enough is enough,” said Barnett.

Thomas’ parents did not attend the conference.

WBTV is waiting to hear back from CMPD to verify if another child accidentally shot Thomas, and if the gun found at the scene was indeed unregistered.

