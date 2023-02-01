Police identify man accused of stealing $51K worth of jewelry from Matthews Kohl’s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of stealing around $51,000 worth of jewelry from a Matthews Kohl’s has been identified and is being sought, according to the Matthews Police Department.

Logan Michael Guffie can be seen here without the wig he was wearing when he allegedly smashed a glass display case and stole $51,000 worth of jewelry from a Matthews Kohl's. (Matthews Police Department)

Logan Michael Guffie of Iron Station was identified as the man seen in surveillance footage. He was wearing a blond wig when he entered the store on Jan. 26 and returned later that evening in a different wig and clothes.

Police say he pulled out a hammer from his hoodie and smashed the glass at the jewelry counter, allowing him to steal about $51,000 worth of jewelry.

Guffie was last seen in a silver, 2011 BMW with license plate number LVG-9701 (PA), headed on Sam Newell Road.

Logan Michael Guffie was last seen in this BMW. (Matthews Police Department)

Warrants have been issued for his arrest for felony larceny and damage to property.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555.

