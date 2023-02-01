Middle school basketball coach arrested after pushing coach, juvenile in Burke County game

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
The arrest stems from a Jan. 26 incident.
Patrick Alexander Kelly
Patrick Alexander Kelly(Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A middle school basketball coach was arrested last week after he pushed an opposing coach and juvenile on the sidelines in Burke County.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick Alexander Kelly, a coach at East Burke Middle School, left the bench area following an officiating call on Jan. 26 and charged toward an opposing coach.

While Kelly was charging toward the coach, he pushed an assistant coach and a juvenile, both of whom had been attempting to stop him.

A school resource officer (SRO) escorted Kelly out of the gym and detained him.

He was then initially released because neither the coach nor juvenile wished to press charges.

A day later, on Jan. 27, the District Attorney’s Office issues warrants for Kelly’s arrest, charging him with disorderly conduct and misdemeanor assault and battery.

Kelly was arrested on Jan. 31 and given a $1,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to make a first court appearance on Feb. 20.

Related: West Charlotte High’s head football coach suspended, district officials say

