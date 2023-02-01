Man arrested after large police presence in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large police presence in north Charlotte led to an arrest on Tuesday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say.

The police presence was in the 1400 block of Orvis Street around 8:30 p.m.

At the scene, WBTV could hear flash bangs and neighbors said there was a police chase that ended in the neighborhood.

A man could be seen being arrested around 9 p.m.

