Man arrested after large police presence in north Charlotte

Orvis Street standoff
Orvis Street standoff(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large police presence in north Charlotte led to an arrest on Tuesday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say.

The police presence was in the 1400 block of Orvis Street around 8:30 p.m.

At the scene, WBTV could hear flash bangs and neighbors said there was a police chase that ended in the neighborhood.

A man could be seen being arrested around 9 p.m.

Also Read: One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park

