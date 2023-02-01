It’s been almost 400 days since Charlotte has seen an inch of snow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A lot of you have been talking about the warm weather we’ve experienced so far this winter!

We have only had one cold snap since around Christmas. As a result, no snow at all.

In fact, the last time we had an inch of snow was back more than a year ago. We had almost two inches of snow (1.9″) on January 21, 2022.

That was 376 days ago.*

That seems like a long time ago because it’s been so warm as of late.

What about a good snowstorm?

It may be subjective, but Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin mentions that snowfall totaling four inches of snow or more is considered to be a good snowstorm.

Uptown Charlotte at the intersection of Trade and Tryon Streets during snowfall in 2018. (WBTV)

It’s been 3276 days since we’ve had a good four-inch snowfall around Charlotte, back around Valentine’s Day weekend in 2014.

February 12, 2014, to be exact - almost nine years ago! It snowed for three days straight.

It’s been a long time since we’ve had a good snowfall. But hold onto hope, snow lovers!

Even though we’re starting the month of February with warmer conditions, we’ve had zero snowless winters in Charlotte since 1878.

Sometimes the biggest snowstorms our area has experienced have come late in the season during February and March.

Special thanks to Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall for the graphics and research included in the video above.

* This article was originally published on February 1, 2023, exactly 376 days since Charlotte got an inch of snow.

