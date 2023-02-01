PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

It’s been almost 400 days since Charlotte has seen an inch of snow

WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says to hold onto hope, snow lovers! Winter isn’t over yet.
WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says to hold onto hope!
By Al Conklin and Bekah Birdsall
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A lot of you have been talking about the warm weather we’ve experienced so far this winter!

We have only had one cold snap since around Christmas. As a result, no snow at all.

In fact, the last time we had an inch of snow was back more than a year ago. We had almost two inches of snow (1.9″) on January 21, 2022.

That was 376 days ago.*

That seems like a long time ago because it’s been so warm as of late.

What about a good snowstorm?

It may be subjective, but Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin mentions that snowfall totaling four inches of snow or more is considered to be a good snowstorm.

Uptown Charlotte at the intersection of Trade and Tryon Streets during snowfall in 2018.
Uptown Charlotte at the intersection of Trade and Tryon Streets during snowfall in 2018.(WBTV)

It’s been 3276 days since we’ve had a good four-inch snowfall around Charlotte, back around Valentine’s Day weekend in 2014.

February 12, 2014, to be exact - almost nine years ago! It snowed for three days straight.

It’s been a long time since we’ve had a good snowfall. But hold onto hope, snow lovers!

Even though we’re starting the month of February with warmer conditions, we’ve had zero snowless winters in Charlotte since 1878.

Sometimes the biggest snowstorms our area has experienced have come late in the season during February and March.

Special thanks to Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall for the graphics and research included in the video above.

* This article was originally published on February 1, 2023, exactly 376 days since Charlotte got an inch of snow.

Download the free WBTV Weather app and be alerted first to snow in the forecast all winter long.
Download the free WBTV Weather app and be alerted first to snow in the forecast all winter long.(WBTV)

Watch LIVE WBTV News coverage throughout the day:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
More than 50 stores across North Carolina were fined because of price-scanning errors.
N.C. stores fined for excessive price scanning errors
The family of Denim Bradshaw, 14, said he died when he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo.
Family mourns death of 14-year-old bull rider thrown during first rodeo
The shooting happened in the area of East 24th Street and North Davidson Street, close to...
One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park
Logan Michael Guffie seen in a blond wig
Police identify man accused of stealing $51K worth of jewelry from Matthews Kohl’s

Latest News

First Alert: One last round of rain on Thursday before dry trend
First Alert: One last round of rain on Thursday before dry trend
It’s been almost 400 days since Charlotte has seen an inch of snow
First Alert Timeline
First Alert: One last round of rain on Thursday before dry trend
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day around the Charlotte area. Rain will be patchy and...
Widespread rain returns Thursday after a cloudy, foggy, damp Wednesday