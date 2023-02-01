Indian Land Middle School student sends threats via text, parents question district policy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents in Lancaster County wants answers from the school district, after they claim a student made threats via text targeting their daughter.

Natalie and Ben Lesnefsky tell WBTV that an Indian Land Middle School student sent another student text messages that were then forwarded to their daughter.

According to screenshots, the texts read “I’m gonna murder someone” and when another person replied “who” the response was “Not sure yet maybe (the name of Lesnfesky’s daughter.)” They chose to blur her name out of the screenshots shared with WBTV to protect her privacy.

The texts continued with profanity and vulgar terms used to describe the student.

“We scheduled to meet with the school resource officer the next morning,” Natalie said. “I wanted the boy to be suspended and I really wanted him to be cleared by a professional.”

She says the district told her they could not share the personal details of how they were handling this with her classmate.

“We were told his lunch schedule was changed,” she said. “They offered for our daughter to be able to leave her classes before the bell would ring so she could walk the halls without anyone else being there. I thought it was inappropriate that the victim would the outcast walking the halls alone.”

Natalie says students told her daughter that the student who sent the text messages was suspended for three days. The district could not confirm this to WBTV as it is a personnel matter.

The Lesnefkys also filed a report with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and requested a Juvenile Petition for Threats/Harassment.

Ben says he believes the district’s policy needs to change.

”The life of students should trump a privacy law, should know that our kids are safe at school,” Ben said.

WBTV took their concerns to the district for an explanation.

“We look at all the factors involved, we look at the student disciplinary record, does the student have a history of any kind of mental health issues at school, has there been a pattern of threats?” Bryan Vaughn, Director of Communications and Safety for Lancaster County Schools, said. “If it occurs off campus under the supervision of the parents then typically it’s a law enforcement matter.”

Vaughn says legally, they cannot share the details of a student’s medical record or personal file.

”I feel absolutely confident, any disciplinary action and any steps they can take within the grasp of the school district, they have done,” he said. “I know the parents would like us to spell it out X, Y, Z. We have to protect the interests of all involved.”

WBTV obtained a copy of the report filed with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, which includes a summary of the school resource officer’s meeting with the student who sent the text messages.

The summary reads that the student texted that he was going to murder another student because she broke up with his best friend. It went on to describe the interview they conducted with the student, stating that he “was crying and saying that he didn’t mean for his text to be taken literally.”

It also says that he “has been made aware that his actions and words have consequences” and that “he has no plans or intentions of doing any harm to [her] nor does he have access to any weapons.”

