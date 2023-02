GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a death after a man was found on a road.

Police say the man was found in the 1200 block of Union Road around 4:54 p.m. on Tuesday.

No other details have been released at this time.

