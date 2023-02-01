First Alert Weather Days: Rounds of rain likely through Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold, but mostly dry for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Rain chances climb into the Wednesday morning commute

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Rounds of rain... Heaviest, most widespread Thursday afternoon and evening

WEEKEND: Cold starts and chilly afternoons, low-end precipitation chances on Sunday

Next Few Days (WBTV)

Temperatures will remain fairly steady tonight as rain chances climb into the overnight hours. By the time we wake up Wednesday morning, temperatures will still be in the upper 40s and lower 50s for most with scattered showers likely. Temperatures and rain chances decrease from there as we’ll spend most of our Wednesday dry and chilly in the 40s. Another round of rain moves in late Wednesday into Thursday!

Thursday will start in the low 40s with scattered showers likely and only make it into the upper 40s by the afternoon hours. It’s around this time that rain coverage and intensity will be at its most impressive... Keep the rain gear handy as you pick up the kids from school and drive home from work!

Another cold front moves through to wrap up the work week and will usher in cold temperatures for the weekend. Although most (if not all... We’ll watch Sunday’s precipitation chances) of the weekend should be dry, morning lows will dip into the 20s and afternoon highs will only top out in the 40s both afternoons.

We will eventually trend warmer into the start of next week, however!

Have a great week and keep your umbrella and First Alert Weather App handy!

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.