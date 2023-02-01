First Alert Weather Day: Another round of rain likely on Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued as another round of rain is likely on Thursday ahead of a cold, but dry weekend

Tonight: Rain chances climb, temperatures stay chilly.

Thursday: Periods of rain likely, especially along and south of I-40 into the evening hours.

Friday-Saturday: Rain chances, temperatures drop!

After waking up to the 50s, temperatures have been cooling down throughout the day. For the rest of the evening and into the overnight period, anticipate temperatures in the low 40s as rain chances trend upwards.

Thursday's Futurecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Scattered to numerous showers are likely for the Thursday morning commute with a few breaks possible around midday.

Rain coverage and intensity will then pick up into the afternoon and evening hours, especially along and south of I-40, where 1-1.5 inches of rain will be possible.

Another cold front will eventually push across the area, followed quickly by high pressure as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend.

Although a few lingering showers are possible south to start us off Friday morning, we will be drying out and clearing out the rest of the day. Highs will top out in the low 50s Friday afternoon, but the colder temperatures won’t arrive until the start of the weekend.

Weekend Outlook: Despite the sunshine expected on Saturday, it will be a cold day across the area! Morning lows will start off in the teens and low 20s, with afternoon highs barely rebounding into the low to mid 40s. Temperatures will climb back into the 50s by Sunday.

Even warmer temperatures return by next week, as highs will be back in the 60s next Monday through Wednesday.

Have a great rest of your week

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.